Pope meets with officers of Secretariat of State

June 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV held a private audience on June 5 with officials of the Vatican Secretariat of State, telling them that he appreciate the help of that office in coordinating the work of the Holy See.

The Pope said that the Secretariat of State has the challenge of “being incarnate in time and having a universal outlook.” He observed that the staff itself “reflects the face of the Church,” with many lay workers and many women, lay and religious.

