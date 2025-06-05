Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper warns of hunger in Haiti

June 05, 2025

L’Osservatore Romano devoted prominent front-page coverage in its June 4 daily Italian edition to hunger in the Caribbean nation of Haiti.

Referring to a photograph taken in the nation’s capital, Federico Piana began, “Who knows what this little girl in the photo would think, portrayed with her head down and her gaze lost in space, if she knew that the dirty and desolate land she is walking on was home to one of the most elegant theaters in Port-au-Prince.” Those streets “are now full of mud, corpses and death.”

Piana, citing a new UN report, warned that “food insecurity affects over 5 million” and that even a single hurricane “could once again cause hunger or a humanitarian disaster for hundreds of thousands of Haitians.”

The nation of 11.8 million has been “weakened by gang violence and political instability,” and “those who are completely malnourished are above all children and women,” Piana added. “Complicating the situation are also the numerous incursions of armed guerrillas that are also putting the already disastrous local supply network into crisis.”

