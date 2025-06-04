Catholic World News

Pope apologizes for late audience, explains he is over-scheduled

June 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XVI made a good-natured complaint about being over-scheduled as he spoke on June 4 to members of the National Italian American Foundation.

Apologizing for his late arrival at the private audience, the Pope said: “The Vatican scheduling system puts four audiences all at the same time. That way, unfortunately, you have to wait for me and not vice versa.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

