Action Alert!
Only 4 days remain and still $17,258 left to raise. Please act now: Your gift will be matched!
Catholic World News

Pope apologizes for late audience, explains he is over-scheduled

June 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XVI made a good-natured complaint about being over-scheduled as he spoke on June 4 to members of the National Italian American Foundation.

Apologizing for his late arrival at the private audience, the Pope said: “The Vatican scheduling system puts four audiences all at the same time. That way, unfortunately, you have to wait for me and not vice versa.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed4 June
Easter

Wednesday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Image for Wednesday of the Seventh Week of Easter

The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Francis of Caracciolo (1563-1608). Three things made him stand out from his wealthy Neapolitan friends: he was powerfully drawn to our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament, he fasted every Saturday in honor of the Virgin Mary, and he had a generous love for the poor.…

Learn more about this day.

June Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: