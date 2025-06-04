Action Alert!
Only 4 days remain and still $17,258 left to raise. Please act now: Your gift will be matched!
Catholic World News

Largest Swiss women’s group drops ‘Catholic’ from its name

June 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Swiss Catholic Women’s Federation, the country’s largest organization of Catholic women, has changed its name to drop “Catholic” from its title.

Now called the “Women’s Federation Switzerland,” the group was responding to negative public attitudes toward the word “Catholic.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed4 June
Easter

Wednesday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Image for Wednesday of the Seventh Week of Easter

The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Francis of Caracciolo (1563-1608). Three things made him stand out from his wealthy Neapolitan friends: he was powerfully drawn to our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament, he fasted every Saturday in honor of the Virgin Mary, and he had a generous love for the poor.…

Learn more about this day.

June Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: