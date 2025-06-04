Catholic World News

Largest Swiss women’s group drops ‘Catholic’ from its name

June 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Swiss Catholic Women’s Federation, the country’s largest organization of Catholic women, has changed its name to drop “Catholic” from its title.

Now called the “Women’s Federation Switzerland,” the group was responding to negative public attitudes toward the word “Catholic.”

