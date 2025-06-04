Catholic World News

US financier charged with Ponzi scheme bilking Church in Venezuela

June 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged an American financier with operating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded Venezuelan investors—including Catholic parishes and dioceses.

The SEC said that Andrew Jacobs, acting through companies that he controlled, had taken $17 million from investors. Among the victims were Catholic dioceses and parishes, which the SEC said had lost over $3 million.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!