Nigerian bishop: priests are endangered species

June 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Ajang of Lafia said that Catholic priests are now an endangered species in Nigeria, in light of the continued rash of kidnappings targeting clerics.

“Most of those who kidnap Priests do so not because they are targeting the faith, but because of the economic situation,” the bishop said. He noted that priests serving in rural communities are particularly easy targets.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

