Australian archbishop: jump in adult converts is sign of revival

June 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney says that he sees signs of a Catholic revival in Australia, citing a steady 26% annual increase in the number of adult converts over the past give years.

