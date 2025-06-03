Action Alert!
Denver archbishop condemned firebombing, asks prayers

June 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila of Denver condemned the “horrific attack” by a Egyptian man who tossed firebombs into a crowd in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, causing multiple serious injuries.

“This type of violence must come to an end as it only fuels hatred,” the archbishop said, urging prayers “for everyone effected by this horrible attack.”

The attack took place at a rally in support of Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza by Hamas. The firebomber shouted, “Free Palestine!” as he attacked.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

