Cardinal Parolin, Dutch PM discuss religious freedom, international conflicts

June 03, 2025

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof during a recent trip to the Netherlands.

“During their cordial conversation, they discussed the importance of promoting lasting peace, the need to relaunch dialogue as the preferred way to resolve conflicts, the urgency of effective and inclusive multilateralism, as well as the challenges posed by climate change,” L’Osservatore Romano reported. “The protection of religious freedom at a global level was also highlighted, as well as the crucial role of religion and beliefs in the public space, together with the growing concern for phenomena that compromise social cohesion and the fundamental principles of civil coexistence.”

Following the May 25 meeting, the prime minister tweeted:

Good to receive Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, this morning. As the highest ranking figure in the Roman Catholic Church after the Pope, Cardinal Parolin chaired the recent papal conclave. During our meeting, we discussed various topics, including the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, the situation in Gaza and Syria, and efforts to promote freedom of religion around the world. I look forward to continuing our strong cooperation with the Vatican under Pope Leo XIV.

During his three-day visit, Cardinal Parolin also took part in commemorations marking the 750th anniversary of the foundation of the City of Amsterdam, as well as the elevation of the Basilica of St. Nicholas in Amsterdam earlier this year to co-cathedral.

“We cannot even imagine how great the transforming power of the Spirit is; we can, however, experience it to some extent if, like the Apostles, we open our hearts to the Word of the Lord and trust in Him,” Cardinal Parolin preached at a Mass in the basilica, broadcast on national television.

“This action of the Spirit is no less real and experienceable today than it was two thousand years ago, even if the signs that accompany it may be different,” the prelate continued. “He has made Himself felt countless times in the Church, in the small and large assemblies of believers gathered in the name of Jesus who, like the Apostles in the Cenacle in Jerusalem, unanimously invoked his coming with Mary.”

The Netherlands, a Western European nation of 17.8 million (map), is 53% Christian (31% Catholic) and 8% Muslim.

