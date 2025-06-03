Catholic World News

Take care of body, mind, heart, spirit, Pope tells professional cyclists

June 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On June 1, Pope Leo addressed and blessed cyclists competing in the Giro d’Italia, an annual bicycle race.

“I felt in my heart that I had to say ‘thank you’ to the Pope as a cyclist but above all as a Colombian, as a man of faith who is part of the people of Latin America where, before being elected Pope, he was a missionary in nearby Peru,” said cyclist Nairo Quintana.

