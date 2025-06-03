Action Alert!
Only 5 days remain and still $24,097 left to raise. Please act now: Your gift will be matched!
Catholic World News

Take care of body, mind, heart, spirit, Pope tells professional cyclists

June 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: On June 1, Pope Leo addressed and blessed cyclists competing in the Giro d’Italia, an annual bicycle race.

“I felt in my heart that I had to say ‘thank you’ to the Pope as a cyclist but above all as a Colombian, as a man of faith who is part of the people of Latin America where, before being elected Pope, he was a missionary in nearby Peru,” said cyclist Nairo Quintana.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue3 June
Easter

Memorial of Sts. Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs

Image for Memorial of Sts. Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs

Today is the Memorial of St. Charles Lwanga and Companions (d. 1886), the companions numbering twenty-one other Ugandan martyrs. They are the first martyrs of Sub-Saharan Africa and true witnesses of the Christian faith. Charles Lwanga, a catechist and a young leader, was martyred in 1886 with a group of…

Learn more about this day.

June Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: