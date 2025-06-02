Catholic World News

New director for Vatican’s public-health agency

June 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has named Dr. Luigi Carbone as the Vatican’s top public-health official.

Dr. Carbone will head the Vatican’s Directorate of Health and Hygiene. He has been deputy director of that body, while also serving as personal physician to Pope Francis.

Dr. Carbone succeeds Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, who has served as director since 2020, and is stepping down at the age of 70.

