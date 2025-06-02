Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox body stop short of full break with Moscow

June 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) has voted not to seek autocephalous (self-governing) status, keeping intact a historical tie to the Russian Orthodox Patriarchate of Moscow.

Last month Metropolitan Onufry, the primate of the UOC, text said that “we are no longer part of the Moscow patriarchate.” But the synod failed to approve a move toward autocephaly, with a large number of bishops indicating that desire to remain in communion with the “mother church,” despite bitter disagreement over the Moscow patriarchate’s support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Largely because of its ties to Moscow, since the war began the UOC has lost many parishes to the rival Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). The UOC has also faced heavy pressure and repressive regulations from the Ukrainian government.

