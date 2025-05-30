Catholic World News

Pope Leo pays tribute to Blessed Cardinal Wyszyński

May 30, 2025

During the latter part of his May 28 general audience, Pope Leo XIV addressed Polish pilgrims with these words:

I greet the Polish pilgrims. Today we remember Blessed Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński, your Primate of the Millennium, who during the period of persecution of the Church in Poland, despite his imprisonment, remained a pastor faithful to Christ. With sacrifice and dialogue he worked for the unity of the Church and society. May his testimony be a source of inspiration for you in your concern for the Church and for the Homeland. I bless you from my heart.

The Vatican’s translators omitted these words from the official English translation of the Pontiff’s remarks.

Blessed Stefan Wyszyński (1901-1981) was archbishop of Warsaw and Gniezno and Primate of Poland from 1948 until his death. He was called the “Primate of the Millennium” because he led the Church in Poland in preparing for, and celebrating, the 1,000th anniversary of the evangelization of Poland in 1966.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!