Catholic World News

Holy Land’s Catholics celebrate the Ascension of the Lord

May 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Custody of the Holy Land

CWN Editor's Note: Franciscan friars entrusted with the care of the Holy Land’s shrines commemorated the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord on the Mount of Olives, where Christ ascended into heaven.

The celebration included the solemn entrance of the vicar of the Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land into the Chapel of the Ascension, Vespers, a procession, a nighttime vigil, and an outdoor Mass at sunrise.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!