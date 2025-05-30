Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to ‘martyred Sudan’

May 30, 2025

With the headline “Sudan martoriato“ [Martyred Sudan], L’Osservatore Romano devoted prominent front-page coverage in its May 28 edition to the Sudanese Civil War.

“In Sudan, where the humanitarian situation is worsening day by day, a cholera epidemic has killed 172 people and caused 2,700 infections in just one week,” Beatrice Guarrera reported.

“Relentless artillery fire is also being reported in northern Darfur on residential areas and refugee camps,” Guarrera continued, referring to the Sudanese region. “At the same time, the population of Darfur is terrified of an additional risk: sexual assault.”

Sudan (map) is a northeastern African nation of 50.5 million that is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions. Sudan is distinct from predominantly Christian and animist South Sudan.

