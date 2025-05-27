Catholic World News

Pope issues ‘conclave bonus’ for Vatican employees

May 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has issued a €500 bonus to Vatican employees for their work during the period between the death of Pope Francis and the papal election.

The “conclave bonus,” a Vatican tradition, had been interrupted by Pope Francis, who directed the funds instead to charity. Pope Leo reinstated the bonus for employees while also making a special gift to the poor through the office of papal charities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

