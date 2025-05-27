Catholic World News

Milwaukee Catholic Charities, in suit, charges employee stole millions

May 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Milwaukee office of Catholic Charities has filed suit against a former employee, Brandi Ellis, who is charged with stealing millions of dollars through false accounts and credit-card fraud.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!