Cardinal Becciu meets with Pontiff

May 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met in a private audience on May 27 with Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, who was convicted of financial misconduct by a Vatican tribunal in December 2023.

Cardinal Becciu, who has appealed the guilty verdict, was relieved of his post in the Roman Curia when the criminal charges against him were filed. He is currently without a pastoral assignment.

