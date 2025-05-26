Catholic World News

Pope Francis’ choice to live in ‘modest’ residence imposed heavy costs

May 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The decision by Pope Francis to live in the St. Martha residence—rather than apostolic palace—imposed a heavy cost on the Vatican, and a move back to the traditional papal apartment by Pope Leo will bring in substantial savings.

The modest rooms of the St. Martha residence are intended for short-term guests, and the late Pontiff’s residence there was expanded to include a kitchen, private chapel, reception area, and space for staff—eventually taking up the entire 2nd floor of the residence, and commanding more room than the papal apartments of the apostolic palace.

With increased needs for security and eventually for medical facilities as well, the added costs of the papal residence at St. Martha ran to nearly €200,000 ($227,000) a month toward the end of Pope Francis’ papacy, according to an unconfirmed report in Il Tempo.

