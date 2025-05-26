Catholic World News

Cardinal Kasper: Women’s diaconate would be ‘sensible pastoral step’

May 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “In my personal opinion, opening up the permanent diaconate to women has good theological arguments in its favor and would be a sensible pastoral step,” Cardinal Walter Kasper writes in his new autobiography.

The 92-year-old prelate recently suggested in an interview that that Pope Francis was prepared to ease the discipline of priestly celibacy, but decided against the move after a book published by Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal Robert Sarah rallied opposition to the change.

