Why Anglicans cannot select a new worldwide leader

May 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: While the Catholic Church selected a new Roman Pontiff in less than 3 weeks, the worldwide Anglican community has been without a leader since the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, resigned in January.

An explanation of the incredibly complicated system by which a new Archbishop of Canterbury is selected, and the series of disputes and gaffes that have delayed the process for months.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

