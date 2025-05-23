Catholic World News

Why Anglicans cannot select a new worldwide leader

May 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Premier Christianity

CWN Editor's Note: While the Catholic Church selected a new Roman Pontiff in less than 3 weeks, the worldwide Anglican community has been without a leader since the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, resigned in January.

An explanation of the incredibly complicated system by which a new Archbishop of Canterbury is selected, and the series of disputes and gaffes that have delayed the process for months.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri23 May
Easter

Friday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Image for Friday of the Fifth Week of Easter

The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. John Baptist de Rossi (1698-1764), who was from Genoa, and studied and worked in Rome before becoming a priest there and a canon of Santa Maria in Cosmedin. He worked tirelessly for homeless women, the sick, prisoners and workers, and was a very popular…

Learn more about this day.

May Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: