Catholic World News

Michigan man charged with hate crime following vandalism, attack on priest

May 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Port Huron Times Herald

CWN Editor's Note: A Michigan man has been charged with ethnic intimidation, malicious destruction of a building, and institutional desecration after he allegedly threw a rock through the window of a parish in Marysville, Michigan, and attacked a priest during a baptism.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 380 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020. A tracker from CatholicVote.org lists additional attacks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!