Catholic World News

Cardinal Reina to replace Archbishop Paglia as John Paul II Institute chancellor

May 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has named Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the vicar general of the Rome diocese, to serve as grand chancellor of the Pontifical “John Paul II” Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences.

In that role, Cardinal Rein replaces Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, who at the age of 80 is retiring from the post. Archbishop Paglia had been among the most controversial prelates at the Vatican during the pontificate of Pope Francis, presiding over a radical restructuring of the Pontifical Council for Life, which turned its attention to broad social questions rather than the controversial issues of human life and human dignity for which it had been established.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!