Vatican highlights opening of new churches in China

May 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News has drawn attention to the opening of two new Catholic churches in China, in Hubei and Shanxi provinces.

The two churches were inaugurated on May 13 “as concrete signs of perseverance on the path of faith.”

