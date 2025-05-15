Catholic World News

Help youth fight loneliness, relativism, Pope urges teaching brothers

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “Your altar is your classroom,” Pope Leo XIV told a group of De La Salle brothers, with whom he met in a private audience on May 15.

The Pope remarked to the members of the teaching order that young people are always “a volcano of life, energy, sentiments, and ideas.” But they also need help, he said, to overcome obstacles to their development:

Think of the isolation caused by rampant relational models increasingly marked by superficiality, individualism and emotional instability; the spread of patterns of thought weakened by relativism; and the prevalence of rhythms and lifestyles in which there is not enough room for listening, reflection and dialogue, at school, in the family, and sometimes among peers themselves, with consequent loneliness.

