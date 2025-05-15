Catholic World News

Nashville diocese: Sunday Mass not required if attendance would risk safety

May 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on WSMV

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Nashville, Tennessee has reported that many Catholics are concerned about the risks of attending Mass, because of the possibility of raids by federal immigration officials.

The diocese has announced that no one is required to attend Sunday Mass if attendance would risk his safety.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

