European, African bishops join to question European priorities

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a joint statement, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) and the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) have criticized European attitudes toward Africa.

“We have witnessed a profound shift in European priorities—away from solidarity with the most fragile regions and communities, and from development cooperation aimed at eradicating poverty and hunger, towards a more narrowly defined set of geopolitical and economic interests,” the two episcopal conferences lament. “We are particularly disturbed by growing use of African territory as a site for Europe’s resource needs and climate ambitions.”

“Africa does not need charity, nor does it need to be a battleground for external interests,” COMECE and SECAM insist. “What it needs is justice. What it needs is a partnership grounded in mutual respect, environmental stewardship, and the centrality of human dignity.”

