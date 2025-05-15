Action Alert!
For the latest on newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, click this announcement.
Catholic World News

Volunteer force helps Vatican ward off computer hackers

May 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Politico

CWN Editor's Note: A group of cybersecurity experts has joined the effort to protect the Vatican’s internet presence from hackers.

The Vatican CyberVolunteers see themselves as “like the Swiss Guard that provides security for the Vatican—but digital,” explains the group’s founder, Joseph Shenouda. The volunteers began their work by assessing current vulnerabilities at the Vatican, which has been a prized target of hackers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu15 May
Easter

Thursday of the Fourth Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Isidore (USA)

Image for Thursday of the Fourth Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Isidore (USA)

The United States celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Isidore the Farmer (1070-1130). He was a Spanish laborer who worked most of his life as a ploughman for a nobleman who lived near Madrid, Spain. Although working many hours a day, he never failed to attend daily Mass, and spend time praying before…

Learn more about this day.

May Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: