Volunteer force helps Vatican ward off computer hackers

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A group of cybersecurity experts has joined the effort to protect the Vatican’s internet presence from hackers.

The Vatican CyberVolunteers see themselves as “like the Swiss Guard that provides security for the Vatican—but digital,” explains the group’s founder, Joseph Shenouda. The volunteers began their work by assessing current vulnerabilities at the Vatican, which has been a prized target of hackers.

