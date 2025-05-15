Catholic World News

US Catholic population shifting to West and South

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Census figures show the Catholic population decreasing in the states of the Northeast and Midwest, the traditional bastions of Catholicism, but growing in the South and West.

In Florida and in Arizona, the Catholic population grew by over 5% between 2010 and 2020; in both states, Catholics now account for roughly 20% of the population. In Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, over the same period, the Catholic population dropped by approximately 10%.

The census figures show a sharp rise in the proportion of Hispanics among American Catholics: from 29% in 2007 to 36% at the end of 2024.

