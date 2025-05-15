Action Alert!
Texas bishop expects attack on Church’s tax exemption

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, who has been a leading critic of the Trump administration’s immigration policy, has said that he expects political retaliation.

“I do expect—you can mark my words—that we’re going to see a challenge to our tax-exempt status if we continue to speak on this issue or anything else that is contrary to actions of this administration,” the bishop told an audience in Chicago.

