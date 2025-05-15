Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Louisville archbishop issues new norms for posture during Mass

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisville, Kentucky, has issued new norms for the posture of the faithful during Mass.

To guard against “confusion and disunity,” the archbishop said that the congregation should kneel from the Agnus Dei until after Communion. (In many Louisville parishes it had been the common practice to remain standing.) The archbishop said that the faithful should receive Communion standing, as the “normative posture,” but no one should be denied Communion for kneeling.

