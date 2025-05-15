Catholic World News

Vance, Rubio will head US delegation to Pope’s installation

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head a US delegation to the installation of Pope Leo, the White House has announced.

The Mass celebrating the formal installation of the first American Pontiff will be on Sunday, May 19.

