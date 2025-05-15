Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller: Pope Leo can ease divisions within Church

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with AP, Cardinal Gerhard Müller voiced his confidence that Pope Leo heal divisions among the Catholic faithful.

Although there are always tensions within the Church, the German cardinal said, the new Pope could address unnecessary conflicts. He said: “I am convinced that he will overcome these superfluous tensions, damaging for the Church.”

One practical step to relieve tensions, Cardinal Müller said, would be to allow greater freedom for the Traditional Latin liturgy. On that issue, he said, Pope Leo “is able to speak with people and to find a very good solution.”

