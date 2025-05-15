Catholic World News

Can an American Pope vote? Must he pay taxes?

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Writing for The Pillar, Michelle La Rosa explores questions that arise from the fact that Pope Leo XIV is an American citizen.

The Pontiff has dual citizenship, being also a citizen of Peru. Unless he chooses to renounce his US citizenship, his new role as head of the Vatican city-state would force the US State Department to review his status. But the State Department would not comment on his case.

As long as Pope Leo remains a citizen, and keeps the legal address that he currently maintains in Illinois, he will be eligible to vote. He will also be subject to income tax—although it is not clear what financial compensation, if any, the Roman Pontiff receives.

