Filipino bishops rap election irregularities

May 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Philippines have spoken out against corrupt practices in the country’s midterm elections and urged reforms to strengthen democracy.

“The people have spoken, but it was not a perfect discourse, said Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, “Money tainted it. Blood stained it. It was blotted by lies.”

Bishop Ruperto Santos of Antipolo scolded those who had obtained votes by bribery or by fraud, calling upon them to “repent and promise that this will never happen again in our lives.”

