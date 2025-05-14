Catholic World News

Vatican explains of papal coat of arms

May 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has released a full explanation of the coat of arms of Pope Leo XIV, explaining the heraldic symbols.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!