Catholic World News

Vatican issues annual greeting to world’s Buddhists

May 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Inter-Religious Dialogue has issued an annual greeting to the world’s Buddhists, time for the Buddhist feast of Vesakh, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha.

The Buddhist quest for “the transformative power of wisdom and compassion,” the message states, “finds deep resonance in our shared pursuit of truth and fullness of life, and it aligns with the teachings of our respective traditions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!