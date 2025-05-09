Catholic World News

Villanova, Catholic Theological Union welcome election of alumnus as Pope

May 09, 2025

Villanova University, from which the future Pope Leo graduated as a mathematics major in 1977, welcomed his election as Pope.

“With today’s election of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, I cannot help but reflect on what his Augustinian papacy will mean to our University community and our world,” said the university’s president, Father Peter Donohue, OSA. Known for his humility, gentle spirit, prudence and warmth, Pope Leo XIV’s leadership offers an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to our educational mission.”

The Catholic Theological Union at Chicago, from which the future Pope graduated with a Master of Divinity degree in 1982, issued a brief statement, and its president, Sister Barbara Reid, spoke with local television stations (ABC Chicago, CBS Chicago).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!