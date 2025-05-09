Catholic World News

John Prevost: brother is ‘middle of the road,’ will follow in Pope Francis’s footsteps

May 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: John Prevost, one of Pope Leo’s two brothers, spoke with The New York Times about his brother’s election as Pope.

Prevost, who typically speaks with his brother nightly, said his brother told him before the conclave, “No way, not going to happen.”

Prevost described his brother as “middle of the road” but not afraid to speak his mind. “I know he’s not happy with what’s going on with immigration,” and he “has great, great desire to help the downtrodden and the disenfranchised, the people who are ignored.”

Prevost added:

The best way I could describe him right now is that he will be following in Francis’ footsteps. They were very good friends. They knew each other before he was pope, before my brother even was bishop.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!