Catholic World News

President Trump, former presidents, other officials congratulate Pope Leo

May 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and former presidents reacted to the election of the first US-born Pope.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope,” President Trump wrote on social media. “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Vance tweeted:

Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!