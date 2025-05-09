Catholic World News

The words of Pope Leo’s 1st Urbi et Orbi blessing

May 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On May 9, the Holy See Press Office published an English translation of the words of Pope Leo XIV’s first blessing Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world), delivered in Italian and Spanish the previous day (video).

“Peace be with you all! Dear brothers and sisters, this is the first greeting of the Risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave his life for God’s flock,” he began. “I too would like this greeting of peace to enter into your heart, to reach your families, all people, wherever they may be, all peoples, all the earth. Peace be with you!”

He concluded:

To all of you, brothers and sisters of Rome, of Italy, of all the world, we want to be a synodal Church, a Church on the move, a Church that always strives for peace, that always strives for charity, that always strives to be close, especially to those who suffer.



Today is the day of the Supplica to Our Lady of Pompeii. Our Mother Mary always wants to walk with us, to stay close, to help us with her intercession and her love.



So, I would like to pray with you. Let us pray together for this new mission, for all the Church, for peace in the world, and let us ask Mary, our Mother, for this special grace. Hail Mary ...

