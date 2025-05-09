Catholic World News

Augustinians offer filial reverence to confrère, Pope Leo

May 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Pasquale di Lernia, secretary general of the Order of St. Augustine, offered filial reverence to Pope Leo, a member of the order.

“In a spirit of filial reverence, interpreting the sentiments of the brothers and sisters of the Order of Saint Augustine,” Father di Lernia offered the new Pope “warmest and affectionate good wishes, invoking from the Lord abundant graces upon him and his Magisterium.”

After thanking the Pope “for the fatherhood and ardor with which he guided the Order as Prior General for 12 years (from 2001 to 2013),” Father di Lernia concluded:

May the Virgin Mary, venerated by us today with the sweet title “of Divine Grace,” the Holy Father Augustine, Saint Monica and all the saints and blessed of the Order, guard and support his ministry as the successor of the Apostle Peter and encourage the Church to walk together in faith and with courage. Most Holy Father, bless us!

