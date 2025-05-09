Catholic World News

Papal preacher: Popes should safeguard faith while allowing it to ‘breathe and grow’

May 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an article published after the papal election, the Preacher of the Papal Household reflected at length on the “overcoming of some ritual and moral forms typical of Judaism,” as recounted in the Acts of the Apostles.

This change “required a long and tortuous path, during which the apostles learned to surrender, step by step, to the inclusive force of the Holy Spirit poured out by the Risen One in their hearts,” said Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap.

Father Pasolini called on the Church “to approach the men and women of her time with intelligence, sensitivity and love.” He concluded:

The community of believers has need for pastors capable of this sincere and courageous involvement, and in particular expects from the successors of Peter a living sign of this openness that safeguards the faith while allowing it to breathe and grow over time.

