Wall Street Journal examines Vatican’s financial crisis

May 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Noting that the Vatican’s budget deficit tripled under Pope Francis, The Wall Street Journal has published a lengthy article entitled “The Vatican Financial Mess Pope Francis Couldn’t Fix.”

“To understand the combination of deficit spending and mismanagement that is driving the Vatican into unsustainable debt, Wall Street Journal reporters met officials from the Vatican’s bank, pension fund and regulatory institutions and with cardinals attending this week’s conclave,” the newspaper reported. “Several met in secret, in locations arranged over Signal, citing an atmosphere of suspicion as the Vatican’s balance sheet deteriorates and blame circulates.”

