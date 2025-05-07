Catholic World News

US bishops publish new edition of document on pornography

May 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a new, 10th anniversary edition of Create in Me a Pure Heart: A Pastoral Response to Pornography.

The edition includes a new preface by the bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth. “During the decade since the first publication of this pastoral response to pornography, opposition to this grave evil has weakened among the general population,” the committee states. “The document was needed then, and it is still needed today.”

