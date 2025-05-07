Catholic World News

Vatican prefect reflects on the servant leadership of St. Peter and the popes

May 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Paolo Ruffini, the layman who was prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication from 2018 until Pope Francis’s death, published an editorial on the eve of the conclave, in which he reflected on the servant leadership of St. Peter and his successors.

“A group of the successors of the apostles, gathered in a chapel, will choose the servant of the servants of God,” he wrote. “This is what Peter’s successors are called to in order to lead the Church.”

Ruffini said that “this paradox disorients. It confuses both the media and the many centers of power, both large and small, who rack their brains over the identity and the name that will be taken by whoever is elected, and perhaps even try to influence the decision, drawing up scenarios and interpretations that appear to be written in the sand.”

