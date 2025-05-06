Catholic World News

Conclave officials take secrecy oath

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican officials who will assist the cardinals during the coming papal conclave took an oath of secrecy on May 6, following the procedures set forth by Pope John Paul II in Universi Dominici Gregis for the conduct of the conclave.

The support staff—including those who will provide security, transportation, health care, and technical services for the cardinals, as well as confessors—each swore individually to maintain the secrecy of the proceedings in perpetuity, unless specifically released by a new Pope.

