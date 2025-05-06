Catholic World News

New bishop withdraws opposition to New Jersey grand-jury probe

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, has announced that it will no longer oppose a grand-jury investigation of the Church’s handling of sex-abuse complaints.

Legal challenges by the Camden diocese have blocked a statewide investigation since 2021. Last month New Jersey’s top court heard arguments in the case, in which the diocese contended that the state lacks authority to investigate a religious body.

But Bishop Joseph Williams, who was installed in March, has directed diocesan attorneys to withdraw the opposition. “We’re not going to block a grand jury,” he said.

