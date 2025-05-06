Catholic World News

Cardinals issue call for peace

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At their last general congregation before the opening of the papal conclave, the College of Cardinals issued an appeal for world peace.

The statement issued from May 6 meeting noted “with regret that there has been no progress in advancing the peace processes in Ukraine, the Middle East and so many other parts of the world, and that on the contrary, attacks have intensified, especially against the civilian population.” The cardinals made a plea for a ceasefire “without preconditions of further delay,” and negotiations to resolve in both conflicts.

