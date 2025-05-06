Catholic World News

Pontifical commission calls on cardinals to act against abuse, support rigorous disciplinary measures

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors has published a call to prayer for the cardinals of the Church.

The commission prayed that the cardinals “give priority to the safeguarding and protection of the people of God and the importance of effective policies and procedures. May they contemplate their responsibility for the children, women and men who have been harmed in the life of the Church.”

The commission added:

Let no consideration for reputation impede our paramount responsibility to take action on behalf of those who have been abused. Inspire our cardinals to be leaders for protection and safeguarding, defenders of the innocent, and advocates for the abused.



Inspire a conversion to safeguarding to accountability, transparency, and protection of the vulnerable. May they embrace the priority of accountability for rigorous policies and procedures and disciplinary measures.

